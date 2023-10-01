SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over 900 participants came out to Onondaga Community College’s campus in Syracuse for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday morning, Oct. 1.

After an opening ceremony at SRC Arena, walkers trekked the route through OCC’s campus.

All funds from the walk went to the Alzheimer’s Association, helping to fund its mission of supporting those with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

So far, the walk has raised just over $223,000 of its $270,000 goal. Anyone interested in donating can do so HERE.