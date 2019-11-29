Walmart in Camillus reopens after unfounded bomb threat

Closings
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Walmart store along West Genesee Street was evacuated on Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat, according to New York State Police. 

﻿Camillus Police tell NewsChannel 9 the Walmart corporation decided to evacuate out of an abundance of caution after a bomb threat.

K9s swept the store and found nothing. Camillus Police add that the threat turned out to be unfounded. The store re-opened around 3:30 p.m.

New York State Police, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and Solvay Police are assisting Camillus Police with the investigation. The store was evacuated just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

