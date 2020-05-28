Walmart partners with online consignment shop thredUp

(WSYR-TV) — Walmart is partnering with fashion consignment and thrift retailer thredUp.
thredUp is the world’s largest online thrift store where people buy and sell high-quality secondhand clothes for up to 90% off.
Starting today, customers can shop www.walmart.com/thredup to find nearly 750,000 pre-owned items across women’s and children’s clothing, accessories, footwear and handbags.
Customers will have the added benefit of Walmart’s free shipping threshold on orders of $35 or more and free returns to Walmart stores or thredUP – exclusive perks that have not been available to thredUP customers before.
According to thredUP’s upcoming 2020 Annual Resale Report, 70% of consumers have bought or are now willing to buy secondhand.
Walmart says this partnership is the latest move to establish Walmart.com as a destination for fashion and offer customers the pre-owned items they might be looking for.
