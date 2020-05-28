1  of  2
Live Now
Onondaga County’s COVID-19 update Daily coronavirus update

Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Walmart partners with online consignment shop thredUp

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — Walmart is partnering with fashion consignment and thrift retailer thredUp.

thredUp is the world’s largest online thrift store where people buy and sell high-quality secondhand clothes for up to 90% off.

Starting today, customers can shop www.walmart.com/thredup to find nearly 750,000 pre-owned items across women’s and children’s clothing, accessories, footwear and handbags.

Customers will have the added benefit of Walmart’s free shipping threshold on orders of $35 or more and free returns to Walmart stores or thredUP – exclusive perks that have not been available to thredUP customers before.

According to thredUP’s upcoming 2020 Annual Resale Report, 70% of consumers have bought or are now willing to buy secondhand. 

Walmart says this partnership is the latest move to establish Walmart.com as a destination for fashion and offer customers the pre-owned items they might be looking for. 

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected