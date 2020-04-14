Walmart sets up COVID-19 testing site outside East Syracuse store without telling county executive, health commissioner

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Customers of the Walmart in East Syracuse were likely the first to notice a large section of the parking lot blocked off for what will become Onondaga County’s second drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.

The testing site doesn’t look operational yet, but barricades and cones that form traffic lanes popped up without any notice to the community, or apparently, Onondaga County leadership.

When asked at his daily briefing, County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “How everyone learned about it was interesting. There’s been no coordination with our health department yet.”

McMahon says he’s planning to have a phone call with Walmart executives to learn more.

Walmart has not responded to NewsChannel 9’s request for comment, which was made via email around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

McMahon wants to ensure the coordination already established in Onondaga County, specifically who qualities for testing locally, is part of Walmart’s planning.

Signs outside the testing site ask people to register at MyQuestCovidTest.com, which directs people to Quest Diagnostics, a national COVID-19 test processing company.

The website indicates that a doctor will decide who gets tested.

Business Insider reports that Walmart, in partnership with Quest Diagnostics and the Federal Government, is planning to open 20 testing sites in 10 states. McMahon says he doesn’t know if East Syracuse is part of that plan.

Quest Diagnostics was the previous vendor that processed tests at Onondaga County’s first testing side at the Syracuse Community Health Center, but was discontinued after a long wait time for results.

The Syracuse Community Health Center uses a new vendor, which has returned results more quickly.

