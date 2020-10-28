Walton Street outdoor dining in Syracuse suspended due to cold weather

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse has announced that the Walton Street closure for dining on weekends has been suspended.

This is due to this weekend’s cold weather forecast.

The 100 and 200 blocks of Walton Street will remain open to traffic during the weekend.

A huge thank you to the businesses, patrons, @downtownSYR + city staff for a successful run!

City of Syracuse Twitter page

