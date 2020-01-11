Want to reduce your carbon footprint? One Manlius family says it’s worth making the switch to solar

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As our temperatures heat up on this spring-like winter day, a local family shares how they stay warm and cool during a HeatSmart CNY open house.

Martha and Tony Viglietta reduced their carbon footprint and their bills in their Colonial-style Manlius home built in 1976.

The home was originally heated with expensive oil, and now relies on solar panels to power the home’s electricity. The Viglietta’s also charge their two electric vehicles with the electricity from the solar array.

The Viglietta family learned about geothermal heating and cooling through HeatSmart CNY, and are now sharing their story with the Central New York community, hoping to inspire others who want to make the switch.

HeatSmart CNY is an outreach and education program organized by a partnership of the Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board and Alliance for A Green Economy.

