(WSYR-TV) — New York State Police announced Tuesday that they have detained Keith Hilliard, a level 3 sex offender that has been on the run since April 27.

Keith Hilliard was detained by a U.S. Marshals Task Force, which comprised of U.S. Marshals, State Police, NYS Parole, and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

43-year-old Hilliard was on the run and wanted for the charge of Parole Absconder. The charge alleges that Hilliard was previously an inmate released on parole and went missing. He was convicted in 2017 on the chares of criminal sex act in the second degree and rape in the third degree after he was found guilty of having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl. He was sentenced to three years in State Prison.