SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Nicer weather arrives just in time for the start of the Great New York State Fair! Does it last the rest of this week? Details below…

OVERNIGHT:

It’s beautiful night ahead under a clear to partly cloudy sky with a comfier low dropping to within a few degrees of 60. There could be patches of fog developing

THURSDAY:

The last half of the week isn’t looking too bad. For most it is a day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures close to what we had Wednesday. It loos like the shower and storm threat is rather spotty and concentrated over the Finger Lakes later in the afternoon.

FRIDAY:

There’s a better chance of scattered showers and storms Friday as a weak cold front slides in from the northwest. A few of the storms could have some gusty winds and hail.

If the timing works out (like we continue to think) Friday/Friday night’s cold front slides to our south and high pressure builds in for the weekend.

WEEKEND:

Right now, the last weekend of August is looking mainly dry and nice with some sun and just a spotty shower/storm or two possibly popping up both days. Most places, however, will end up dry this final weekend of August.

Highs warm into the upper 70s Saturday and at least mid-80s Sunday.

Stay tuned for updates.