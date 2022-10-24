SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – It remains mild out there, but for how much longer? Find out below.

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a shower or two possible near and after midnight around and east of 81.

It’s a very mild night with lows dropping into the low to mid 50s which is about where we should be for daytime highs this time of year!

TUESDAY:

Low pressure will slowly track east Tuesday out into the Atlantic Ocean which allows high pressure to build back into the region as the day progresses. This should lead to more breaks of sunshine for the afternoon after maybe a shower or two to start Tuesday near and east of Syracuse.

The breaks of afternoon sun should push temperatures back into the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

It is another warm day for Wednesday, but a cold front is approaching from the west. We would expect a few showers to move in during the day, especially in the afternoon with the shower threat still with us until Thursday morning.

Temperatures will once again sneak into the low 70s Wednesday before cooling to more seasonable 50s for the last half of the week, and it’s breezy Thursday too.

Stay tuned for updates!