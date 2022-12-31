FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It may be winter break for many students across Central New York, but the holiday week feels like Spring Break and many are taking advantage of it.

Eden Hagmann and Emy Placito are best friends from Chittenango. Emy showed Eden how to snow tube at Four Seasons Golf and Ski Center. “I felt like I was going to fall over and trample on Emy, and I just kept closing my eyes,” said Eden.

Emy said she’s been tubing many times, and this was one of the first times she wore a sweater. “Yes, I’m very hot,” said Emy.

John Goodfellow, owner of Four Season Golf and Ski Center said the weather isn’t so bad for winter break. “It gets everybody out and it helps us, it’s better than the cold weather we had, but we got a lot of snow here and they’re having fun, we’re doing the best we can with what we have.”

Goodfellow said he hopes they get colder temperatures and more snow for the season.