SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – After an unseasonably warm weekend how long does the warm weather last? Find out below.

SUNDAY NIGHT/MONDAY:

We are keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure riding up the Atlantic coastline early next week. Initially we had a chance for some light showers Monday, mainly for areas just east of Syracuse, but now that moisture looks to stay even a bit farther to the east so most probably won’t see a drop of rain Sunday night/Monday.

While we might start with mainly cloudy skies Monday, some sun should mix in midday into the afternoon. With the atmosphere over us still warm we manage to warm into the upper 60s by afternoon.

TUESDAY:

Low pressure will track east Monday night into Tuesday out into the Atlantic Ocean. This allows high pressure to build back into the region. We would expect more sunshine and that would allow us to warm back into the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

It is another warm day for Wednesday, but a cold front is approaching from the west. We would expect a few light showers to move in during the day with the shower threat still with us until Thursday morning.

Temperatures will once again approach 70 degrees before more seasonable 50s return for the end of the week.

Stay tuned for updates!