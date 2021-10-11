Warmer weather has local business booming at The Pumpkin Hollow

TOWN OF ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Monday’s warmer weather had business booming at The Pumpkin Hollow in the Town of Onondaga. However, that hasn’t been the case all season.

The Pumpkin Hollow was packed on Monday and over the weekend, making it the busiest weekend they’ve had all season.

“Picture perfect weather and that’s what drives a pumpkin patch, if they can come out,” says Louise Cox, owner of The Pumpkin Hollow.

Cox says the nice October weather has been bringing a lot more customers to the patch.

“The downside of this year is the rain that we had in September, limited our crop pumpkin production. But now we are harvesting our October crop and it looks really good,” says Cox.

Cox who has been running The Pumpkin Hollow with her husband for 23 years says the pandemic carved into their business last year, and with eased COVID-19 restrictions in place, business has been growing slightly.

“People are wearing their masks if they want to and we do private hayrides if they request them with their families and friends. We since last year put in six windows in our party room for more air,” Cox said.

Cox says her son’s business will help with some of the loss revenue.

“My son does do Christmas trees for a couple weeks in December and that kind of offsets it, because then its not driven by weather,” said Cox.

The Pumpkin Hollow is open every day from 10 am to 6 pm until Halloween. They will then reopen for the season next September.

