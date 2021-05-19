Warmer weather lifting spirits in CNY as regulations relax and things open up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Do things feel any different than before due to all of the lifted regulations lately? When it’s this warm, pandemic or not, people have always turned to ice cream. People are showing up in droves to get sweet treats with their loved ones after a long winter and pandemic, despite things not being quite back to normal again.

New businesses are popping up, and parks are packed. Parks in particular have been popular pandemic getaways, and will likely continue to draw crowds as the days continue to get warmer.

People also seem to be smiling more, and enjoying nature that has finally come around after a long winter. More than half the people in Onondaga County have rolled up their sleeves and gotten a vaccine, and that’ll be closer to two thirds in a few weeks.

Normal seems nearer than it has been in a long time, though there are a few more steps to go. It’s hard to say if things feel any different now than they did before, but there is hope on the horizon.