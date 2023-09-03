SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our stretch of nice weather looks to continue along with a big warm-up in the days ahead! Details below…

Welcomed dry stretch ahead!

We’re coming out of a very soggy summer, so it’s nice to have a break from the pouring rain.

Blue sky, bright sunshine and even warmer air will be with us on Sunday. Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon with more humidity sneaking in too. Yes, it’s a great day to head to the beach or pool!

We’ll keep the forecast essentially rain-free again until later this week.

Potential heat wave

It’s been a struggle to get too many hot summer days lately, but that’s about to change just in time for the unofficial end to summer.

By Labor Day, we could see the mercury climb all the way into the low-90s!

From this vantage point, it appears as if we could have our first heat wave of the year with temperatures remaining around 90 on Tuesday and Wednesday as well!

When does rain return?

Our next chance to see some showers and perhaps a storm or two will arrive on Thursday. There still should be a good amount of dry weather in the mix, though.

As a cold front sweeps across the region on Friday, expect more numerous shower and storm activity along with slightly cooler temperatures.

