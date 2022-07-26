SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Feels great out there now, but warmer changes are ahead the next couple of days.

OVERNIGHT:

High pressure overhead provides little to no wind, dry air mass and another comfortable low dropping into the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

It turns warmer and a bit more humid midweek. Highs warm into the mid-80s Wednesday despite the sun fading behind more clouds later in the afternoon into the evening.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

Keep up with watering your plants because we don’t have another chance of rain again until late Wednesday night into Thursday.

If you are heading to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Wednesday evening for the Halestorm concert that starts at 6 it appears the weather will be pretty good albeit warmer and a bit humid.

Late Wednesday night, a weakening cold front is expected to slide in late Wednesday night into Thursday with a few scattered showers and a storm or two being possible. Much of Wednesday night and Thursday though will be dry. After 3 or 4 pm Thursday we expect it to be mainly, if not totally dry across CNY into Thursday evening.

It’s a much milder and muggier Wednesday night with lows in the mid to upper 60s, followed by a warm, muggy and breezy Thursday with highs well into the 80s and breaks of sun expected too.

FRIDAY:

Yet another fast moving cold front slides through Friday morning/midday with a few spotty showers possible, but it turns drier with more sun later Friday afternoon. A nice breeze, slightly cooler and less humid air returns behind the cold front to round out the week.

Highs on Friday should make the low 80s.

The last two days and weekend of July look to be very nice across CNY, which is great news for all the summer festivals, including Harborfest taking place! Details ahead.