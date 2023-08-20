SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our weather turns warmer to round out the weekend, and it looks to be a better beach/pool day too! Details below…

Turning warmer Sunday

We wrap up the weekend in style across Central New York as readings climb back into the 80s with more sunshine, less wind, and humidity staying in check.

So, if you have beach/pool plans, or are heading to watch the Syracuse Mets play Sunday afternoon, it looks like you are in luck!

You may notice a little haze Sunday as some thin Canadian wildfire smoke passes overhead. Luckily, this is not expected to cause any significant issues with air quality.

Any showers with the next front?

Clouds increase Sunday night with a milder, muggier low not dropping out of the 60s.

On Monday, a weak cold front is expected to drop south out of Canada and through Central New York. It won’t have a lot of moisture to work with, so we are skeptical about whether there will much, if any precipitation with the front as it passes through Monday morning/midday. That is why we are keeping the chance of showers so low at 10% for Monday.

Nice and comfortable for the start of the Fair

Behind the front is a nice refreshing and dry air mass that will settle in, dropping our temperatures into the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. This means there will be fantastic weather to kick off the New York State Fair!

