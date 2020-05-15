Interactive Maps

Warmth and humidity break Friday with gusty winds and heavy rain

Local News

Live Doppler 9 from Sweet Road, Pompey, Talia Horst

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The high temperature in Syracuse hit 80° for the first time Friday. Along with the warmth, there was a noticeable increase in humidity. Didn’t it just snow a couple of days ago?

A tornado watch was issued for Central New York, but it looks like we escaped with some heavy rain and gusty winds.

As the severe weather threat moves into Eastern New York, here are some pictures of the ominous clouds and even a shot of Live Doppler 9 getting ready for a workout.

  • Verona Beach, Mike Ellis
