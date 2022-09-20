SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –our weather stays quiet tonight but what is the latest on the storm threat later Wednesday? Details below.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure tries to build in tonight. That means our skies clear but given the rain of the past few days, there could be some patchy fog that tries to form, especially in the valleys south and east of Syracuse.

Temperatures are generally in the low to mid 50s overnight.

WEDNESDAY:

It is a quick warm up on Wednesday. A warm front slides to our east around sunrise and that is followed by some sun and a southwest breeze which gets our temperatures closer to 80 degrees. This is accompanied by a bit more humidity as well.

As a cold front approaches late in the afternoon, we are at risk for some showers and storms. There is some question as of late Tuesday exactly when the showers and storms develop. Some data points toward late afternoon while other data says things wait until after sunset to get going. Regardless of timing, because winds aloft will be strong, we need to be on guard for the possibility of some strong to severe storms from late afternoon into the evening.

END OF THE WEEK:

Wednesday’s cold front signals another big change for the end of the week as cooler, autumnal air settles in.

The arrival of this air on Thursday (the first day of Fall) is heralded by a gusty northwest wind along with some lake effect rain showers. Thankfully, we are still too warm for snow, but temperatures end up only in the low to mid 60s and the northwest breezy makes it feel cooler.

Even cooler weather is expected for Friday with sunshine and temperatures not getting out of the 50s!

Stay tuned for more updates!