SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) Warmer weather is poised to return to CNY and last into midweek.

OVERNIGHT:

Clear to partly cloudy overnight with areas of fog developing.

Lows drop to within a few degrees of 40 here in Syracuse but it will be cooler it outlying areas with low to mid 30s which has prompted some Frost Advisories over parts of Central and Northern New York.

TUESDAY:

High pressure is in charge of our weather for Tuesday, and it should turn out to be a spectacular fall day with plenty of sunshine after a foggy start for some.

Along with sunshine it ends up warm as well with temperatures at least in the mid to upper 60s. Lower elevations, like Syracuse could even touch 70 degrees.

MIDWEEK:

It turns out even warmer midweek thanks to a southerly breeze bringing temperatures back into the low 70s Wednesday! The trade off, however, more in the way of cloud cover around Central New York.

It is still looking mild and windy Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s, but a strong cold front approaching from the west will bring showers and times of steadier, heavy rain Thursday afternoon and into Thursday night. This is the most likely day for wet weather this week. By early Thursday evening, some spots could end up with an inch of rain.

Once the front departs later Thursday night, cooler and drier air will be felt Friday.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!