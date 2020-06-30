WARNING: Beware of the Swimmer’s Itch when swimming in lakes, beaches

This image released by Forest Lake Camp shows swimmers and kayakers on the lake at the camp in Warrensburg, N.Y. Summer camps have begun to notify families that they won’t open due to the coronavirus crisis. Most, however, are in wait-and-see mode as parents who rely on camp for child care as well as child fun try not to panic. (Forest Lake Camp via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you plan on taking a dip in a lake or a beach this summer, beware of the “Swimmer’s Itch.”

The parasite lives in the blood of infected animals like ducks, geese, swans and mammals like muskrats and raccoons. It produces and egg that can be passed on in the feces of those infected animals. The eggs then hatch and invade snails where they multiply into the form that can burrow into a person’s skin.

It’s important to note that humans aren’t the target — birds are — but the microscopic larvae can get into the swimmer’s skin and can cause an allergic reaction.

The swimmers itch is not contagious, and they aren’t harmful as long as the bumps don’t become infected, but the itching can be miserable for a couple of days.

Here are some symptoms of swimmers itch, according to the CDC:

tingling, burning, or itching of the skin

small reddish pimples

small blisters

The treatment for the itching and redness are antihistamines and corticosteroid cream. Other remedies include;