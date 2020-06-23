Warning: That sparkler can burn at close to 2000 degrees

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the approach of the 4th of July holiday, fire officials are issuing their annual warning about fireworks.

Sparklers and other similar handheld or ground devices are legal in most places in New York. Though they may look harmless, they burn quite hot.

According to the Fireman’s Association of New York, the tip of a burning sparkler can approach a temperature of 2000 degrees Fahrenheit, which can cause severe third-degree burns.

FASNY says a report by the National Fire Protection Association found that injuries from sparklers were responsible for 25% of the fireworks-related emergency room visits.

“Fireworks and sparkling devices are extremely dangerous in the hands of non-professionals,” said FASNY President Steven Klein. “Although they seem fun, fireworks and sparkling devices can cause serious bodily harm and even death. Fireworks should only be used by professionals who have undergone proper training.”

While sparkling devices are legal in most of the state, other fireworks, bottle rockets, roman candles, firecrackers or any device launched into the sky are still illegal in New York.

Central New York and much of the country has been experiencing a surge in the use of fireworks, and complaints to police since Memorial Day weekend.