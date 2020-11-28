Watch: 6 p.m. news update with Julia LeBlanc and Storm Team Meteorologist John DiPasquale

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Syracuse was about seven yards away from potentially tying the game as time wound down Saturday against N.C. State, but a sack on 3rd down and a quarterback spike on 4th down seemingly ended the game with one second left, and gave N.C. State the 36-29 victory.

Led by redshirt senior quarterback Rex Culpepper, the Orange drove down to N.C. State’s seven-yard line with time winding down and the ‘Cuse trailing by seven. On 3rd down, Culpepper ran around in the pocket before eventually taking an 11-yard sack with about ten seconds left. After that play, Syracuse hurried up to the line of scrimmage, but Culpepper spiked the ball on 4th down with one second left. As a result, Syracuse turned the ball over on downs and practically ended the game without ever taking a chance at the end zone.