SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to college football airing on ABC at 6 p.m. every Saturday, there will be no 6 o’clock newscast on NewsChannel 9 for the next couple months. However, you can keep up with all of your local news headlines every Saturday at 6 p.m. with a shortened newscast featuring Julia LeBlanc and Storm Team Meteorologist John DiPasquale.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Mexico Schools moving to remote learning until Dec. 11th with several students and staff under quarantine
- WATCH: Quiet and cool with a few clouds tonight
- Watch: 6 p.m. news update with Julia LeBlanc and Storm Team Meteorologist John DiPasquale
- NC State rallies to defeat Syracuse 36-29
- N.C. State spoils Syracuse’s senior day as the Wolfpack win 36-29
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App