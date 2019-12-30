WATCH: A bit of rain for most, but a little snow/ice over the hills tonight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)



TONIGHT:

A strong area of low pressure is moving across the Upper Great Lakes tonight and will be sending a bit more precipitation and slightly colder air into CNY during the night. Most of CNY will see a bit of rain, but across the high terrain there will be a little snow evolving during the night. Little to no accumulation occurs for most, including Syracuse, but up to 2 or 3 inches of snow is possible over the Tug Hill and Adirondacks by daybreak Tuesday.

A bit more icing will take place tonight across parts of the Tug Hill, Mohawk Valley and Adirondacks too. For this reason a Winter Weather Advisory continues for Oneida County this evening.

If you have to travel in and around the just mentioned areas be careful and give yourself plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Some tree damage and power outages are possible due to icing across the aforementioned areas too.

Lows will be in the low to mid 30s across the region tonight.

TUESDAY – NEW YEARS EVE:

Much of Tuesday will be quiet with just a bit of snow up across the Tug Hill during the morning and early afternoon hours. Late in the afternoon sometime after 3 pm there will likely be a batch of mainly snow developing right into the first part of New Year’s Eve. This period of wet snow could produce a quick slushy coating to an inch or so for many in CNY mainly on grassy surfaces.

Over the Tug Hill and Adirondacks as much as a few inches of snow will be possible between late Tuesday afternoon and midnight Tuesday night. Highs Tuesday will be around 40 but fall into the low to mid 30s by day’s end.

OVERNIGHT TUESDAY – NEW YEARS DAY:

Additional accumulations of snow will be likely across areas east of Lake Ontario overnight Tuesday into New Year’s Day, while most areas will see little to no snow accumulation with just a few snow showers and flurries around. Highs Wednesday will be more seasonable near 35 and it will be brisk too.