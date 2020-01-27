WATCH: A bit of snow and rain shower activity persists for many this afternoon

Live Now
THIS AFTERNOON:

It will remain a bit brisk and a little chillier with persistent snow showers possibly mixed with a little rain at times the rest of today. Highs will be in the mid-30s which prevent the snow from accumulating for most.

TONIGHT:

Snow showers will probably flare up a bit more again tonight thanks to a cold front approaching and sweeping through late tonight. Another coating to an inch or so of snow is possible for most, with a couple inches possible over the hills. Roads could get a little slick in spots, especially side streets and in the hills of CNY. Lows will be in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

It will be brisk and a little colder, seasonably chilly, Tuesday with some snow showers and flurries persisting. A chilly northwest wind picking up a little moisture off Lake Ontario right into Tuesday night will be the culprit for the snow showers continuing, but it will not amount to much. A coating to an inch or two of snow will be possible Tuesday and Tuesday night.

