WATCH: A change in air masses means more comfortable weather through midweek

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

It is going to be a much more comfortable night for snoozing without the AC as lows drop into the low to mid 60s overnight with much lower humidity. It will feel refreshing to say the least!

TUESDAY:

The weather looks good Tuesday with some sun, a nice breeze and a not humid high within a couple of degrees of 80!

During the morning our sunshine is filtered by high clouds but as those clouds thin in the afternoon our skies become brighter.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday night with a comfortably mild low in the 50s to around 60.

MIDWEEK:

More clouds than not Wednesday with a few showers possible starting in the afternoon from the remnants of Ida sliding south of the state. The greatest flood threat is over Pennsylvania into the Catskills but if Ida shifts a bit farther north some heavy rain could clip Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego Counties. Highs Wednesday with the added cloud cover and just some filtered sun would likely be kept down into the low to mid 70s.

