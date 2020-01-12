WATCH: A chilly and calmer night ahead

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)



TONIGHT:



Winds will thankfully turn very light/calm with some partial clearing tonight, as temperatures drop into the low 20s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Weather looks quite tranquil to start the new week with more clouds than not and temperatures warming to the low 40s Monday and probably closer to 45 come Tuesday.



There may be a few rain showers developing later Tuesday afternoon, but no significant precipitation is expected for the first part of the week.