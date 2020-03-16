WATCH: A chilly, sunny start to the day Monday, slightly warmer in the afternoon

Closings
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY:

High pressure drifts to the east of CNY Monday. The winds on the backside of the high will turn into more of a southeasterly direction helping push temperatures well up into the 40s.

Sun will tend to fade behind at least some high and mid-level clouds later in the day.

MONDAY NIGHT:

It’s cloudy and breezy Monday night. For some, the dry streak comes to an end after midnight. Some rain and snow showers are possible, mainly for the Tug Hill. Any light accumulation the highest elevations pick up will be short lived as temperatures warm Tuesday.

TUESDAY:

We expect mainly rain showers ahead of a cold front on Tuesday. With a southwesterly breeze, temperatures again will rise into the mid to upper 40s. Behind the front, high pressure and sunshine but cooler temperatures for the middle of the week.

