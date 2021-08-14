WATCH: A comfortable night for sleeping followed by a stellar Sunday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY NIGHT:

After a nice sunny and bright afternoon Saturday, we are in store for a clear night. Once the sun sets and the wind diminishes, we are in store for a quick drop in temperature.

Time to open the windows at night, lows Saturday night (and Sunday) are refreshing and back in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

High pressure builds just to our north, so winds come down Sunday compared with Saturday.

There is still plenty of sunshine and it remains dry and seasonably mild.

Enjoy!

MONDAY:

Our winds to start the week shift into the southeast and that means moisture starts to return.

We don’t think it turns out all that humid Monday, but clouds will be on the increase. At first, the clouds are thin so we should have filtered sunshine, but those clouds thicken and lower later in the afternoon.

Beyond Monday it does turns out more humid and warmer with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday right into the weekend. It won’t be raining all the time; it is more scattered in nature meaning there will be rain-free times to get your outdoor activities or chores in. Think of it as your typical mid-summer weather.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Humidity

Humidity

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

UV Index

UV Index

Future of 81

Storm Team Summer Outlook

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area