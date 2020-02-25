WATCH: A damp and dreary Tuesday, some snow returns tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

Have the rain jacket handy today. There’s not a lot of rain around, but enough to make the afternoon and evening a damp and dreary one. Highs will reach the upper 30s to low 40s Tuesday afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Rain showers will become more widespread later Tuesday night and possibly change to wet snow late Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday. There could be a slushy coating to an inch or so of accumulation by daybreak Wednesday, but not much snow is expected. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY:

Any wet snow around to start Wednesday will flip back to a little rain and areas of drizzle later Wednesday morning into the afternoon with highs sneaking back into the 40s.

An intense storm system will affect the area Wednesday night into the start of Thursday, followed by some mid-winter cold and accumulating lake snow for some. Click here for the details.