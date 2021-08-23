WATCH: A dry day Tuesday across Central New York but still hot

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

‘Henri’ is slowly working off to the east-northeast tonight through Massachusetts and is expected to accelerate out to sea towards the northeast late tonight into Tuesday. This leaves CNY with improving weather overnight into Tuesday which surely is what the area needs after all the rain that has fallen the past several days!

TONIGHT:

The remnants of ‘Henri’ pull away from the Northeast tonight with any lingering scattered showers this evening tapering off just after midnight.

Lows are expected to drop to between 65 and 70 with areas of fog developing.

TUESDAY:

Behind a weak front late Monday night/early Tuesday, it does appear that it will turn a little less humid as Tuesday progresses under a good deal of sun developing. We wouldn’t necessarily call this front a ‘cold’ front as highs Tuesday should top out in the mid to upper 80s for most.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure settles overhead Tuesday night and provides the area with a mostly clear sky and thanks to slightly lower humidity readings are expected to drop into the 60s for all making for at least somewhat comfier night’s sleep without the AC.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday starts off mostly sunny but probably turns cloudier during the afternoon in advance of a trough of low pressure that could provide the area with a few scattered showers and storms. The most likely time for these showers and storms would be between 2 and 5 pm. Most of Wednesday looks to be dry at this point though so if you have pool and or beach plans you are looking good!

Highs warm well into the 80s to around 90 with higher levels of humidity once again too which should send feel like readings well up into the 90s! Do what you can to stay cool and hydrated.