WATCH: A dry start, then rain returns Tuesday afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

Watch for patchy dense fog. Especially for areas along and north of Rt. 20. Warm, moist air blowing over a cold snow covered ground is creating what’s called advection fog. Visibility is less than a mile for many locations.

The starts rain and snow free, but some rain showers will redevelop after 1 or 2 pm. A wave of low pressure will ride along Monday night’s cold front moves in to produce some rain across the region. The storm system will cause a cold front to sweep through central New York with some rain showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder. This storm has a history of thunderstorms, and even severe weather in Tennessee.

In the wake of the cold Tuesday night temperatures drop and rain may even end as a bit of snow, especially over the hills Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY:

It turns more seasonable and windy midweek with a bit of lake effect rain and snow. Elevation plays a big role in accumulation Wednesday. There could be a coating in the hills south of Syracuse and up over the Tug Hill a few spots may pick up an inch or two. Temperatures in Syracuse should end up too warm for any snow to stick.