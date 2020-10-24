WATCH: A few lake showers and areas of drizzle followed by clearing towards morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

A chilly northwest wind this evening will provide some lake clouds and a few light showers and areas of drizzle this evening. After midnight as high pressure builds in from the northwest the wind will shift to the northeast and should help clear the sky somewhat anyways towards Sunday morning for many.

Lake clouds will likely linger west of Syracuse into the start of Sunday. Lows will drop into the low to mid 30s with areas of frost developing by dawn Sunday.

SUNDAY:

After a chilly, possibly somewhat frosty start Sunday, some sun should help push temperatures back into the low 50s before clouds increase late in the afternoon. At this time, it appears we will stay dry Sunday, but some showers will attempt to work in from the south and west later Sunday night. The rain late Sunday night should make for a wet start to next week.

So the pick day of the weekend for outdoor activities for this last full weekend of October, will be Sunday. Just be sure to have the jacket and or sweatshirt handy if you will be out and about as it will be cool/chilly.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Some rain showers will likely develop late Sunday night associated with a wave of low pressure moving in from the south and west. Lows will be within a few degrees of 40 for most.

There may be a little snow/mix at the onset of precipitation northeast of Syracuse mainly up across the Tug and Adirondacks, but most will be seeing just a bit of rain.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

The new week will start gray, chilly and damp with some rain showers and drizzle around. Highs will only be within a few degrees of 50. So yes, it will be quite raw to start the new week.

The weather should improve at least somewhat heading into the middle of the week.