WATCH: A few more showers develop late tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

The sky will be mostly cloudy tonight with a few light showers redeveloping during the night ahead of a trough of low pressure/weak cold front approaching from the west. There may be a bit of snow over the higher terrain of the Tug Hill and hills south of Syracuse late tonight. Lows will be near 40.

SATURDAY:

That cold front/weak trough moves through Central New York Saturday morning so we would expect a few lingering mainly rain showers around but nothing heavy through midday anyways.

While the light showers will taper off during the midday/early afternoon, the clouds will likely rule the sky overall the rest of the day, although at least a bit of clearing/sun is possible, especially west of Syracuse.

Even if you don’t see much, or any sunshine Saturday, not to worry, because things are looking much brighter with some sun on tap for Sunday.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Some at least partial clearing should take place Saturday night as drier air continues to work in with high pressure from the west. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY:

The end of the holiday weekend looks great for outdoor activities like decorating the house and or getting the Christmas tree. There will be sunshine and mild temperatures as highs warm into the low 50s!

It will be turning rainy, but staying mild to start the new week as a moisture laden storm works into the region from the south. For more details on the early week storm and the pattern change to follow click here.