WATCH: A few rain or snow showers around CNY Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

We’re pretty quiet today with lots of clouds around. There’s low pressure tracking to our south over southern Pennsylvania.

Some moisture from this system has snuck its way into central New York this morning. So we won’t rule out a few passing rain or snow showers into the afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 30s to around 40.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

There will be a brief window where a little lake effect snow develops after 8 in the evening east of Lake Ontario which will sink south to near Syracuse late Tuesday night.

About 1 to 3” of snow will be possible east of Lake Ontario, especially across the Tug Hill. Areas southeast of Lake Ontario, including Syracuse may see a coating to an inch by Wednesday morning.

Lows will be in the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

High and dry midweek with some sun expected. Highs will reach the mid to upper 30s.

A potentially sloppy storm system will affect the region late Wednesday night into Thursday with snow and possibly a mix and or rain. Click here for more details on this potentially sloppy storm system.