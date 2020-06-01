Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

WATCH: A little milder, but still cool under some sun this afternoon

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

The start of the new week, month of June, and meteorological summer will feature some sun, slightly milder temperatures and a spotty shower or two popping up mainly north and east of Syracuse. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to perhaps upper 60s with enough sun.

The reason for the shower or two mainly north and east of Syracuse is because of a fast moving trough/disturbance swinging through.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will tend to increase later tonight ahead of a warm front approaching from the west. Lows will not be as cool as readings drop to around 50.

TUESDAY:

More clouds than not will be with us on Tuesday as a warm front nears the region with at least a few showers likely to be around. Highs will be in the mid to perhaps upper 60s.

More seasonable warmth should return midweek, but there will likely be a bit more rain to go along with the warmer temperatures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Pollen Forecast

Pollen Forecast

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

UV Index

UV Index

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Humid-o-meter

Humid-o-meter

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected