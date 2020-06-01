WATCH: A little milder, but still cool under some sun this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

The start of the new week, month of June, and meteorological summer will feature some sun, slightly milder temperatures and a spotty shower or two popping up mainly north and east of Syracuse. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to perhaps upper 60s with enough sun.

The reason for the shower or two mainly north and east of Syracuse is because of a fast moving trough/disturbance swinging through.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will tend to increase later tonight ahead of a warm front approaching from the west. Lows will not be as cool as readings drop to around 50.

TUESDAY:

More clouds than not will be with us on Tuesday as a warm front nears the region with at least a few showers likely to be around. Highs will be in the mid to perhaps upper 60s.

More seasonable warmth should return midweek, but there will likely be a bit more rain to go along with the warmer temperatures.