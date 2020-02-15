WATCH: A little snow develops late tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)





TONIGHT:



A weak disturbance passes to our north tonight with a push of milder air and this will trigger some snow showers/flurries mainly to areas north of the thruway towards midnight through the start of Sunday. Most will see little to no accumulation, but a coating to an inch or two is possible across the Tug Hill by Sunday morning.



The wind will also pick up out of the south-southwest during the night and wind gusts could exceed 30 mph over higher elevations. The winds and a milder air mass moving in will help provide us with a much milder night to be out and about.

Lows will drop into the low to mid 20s for most this evening and then rise overnight to near 30 by daybreak. Yes, it will be 30 something degrees warmer for most of CNY early Sunday compared to early Saturday!



SUNDAY:

It is even milder on Sunday, likely upper 30s to maybe 40, but it will be mainly gray with just a passing snow shower or two possible.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A cold front that will be pretty moisture starved is expected to move through Sunday night with a few snow showers and flurries. Little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens and low 20s by Monday morning.

MONDAY (President’s Day):

Sunshine will develop on Monday after a gray start thanks to high pressure building in from the north. Highs on President’s Day will be close to 30.