WATCH: A little snow possible late tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

A moisture starved cold front is expected to move through late tonight with a few snow showers and flurries possible. Little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens to mid-20s by Monday morning.

MONDAY (President’s Day):

Sunshine will develop on Monday after a mainly gray start thanks to high pressure building in from the northwest. Highs on President’s Day will be close to 30.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Clouds will be on the increase Monday night ahead of the next weather maker that will probably push a quick shot of snow/mix into CNY towards daybreak Tuesday.

Lows Monday night will be within a few degrees of 20 during the evening but rise towards 30 by dawn Tuesday thanks to southeasterly breeze kicking up.

TUESDAY:

Any snow/mix will quickly change to some rain showers for most by mid to late Tuesday morning as a warm front sneaks through. A slushy coating to an inch of snow will be possible for many Tuesday morning which could produce some slick spots on the roads for the morning commute but it should not be too bad for most.

Over the higher terrain near and east of 81 about 1 to 3” of snow and a glazing of ice will be possible, especially across the Tug Hill. In the Adirondacks there could be closer to 5 or 6 inches of snow and a glazing of ice too on Tuesday thanks to it staying colder there.

Highs for much of CNY Tuesday will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s with a gusty south wind.