WATCH: A little, spotty wintry mix and rain this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

Temperatures will continue to gradually rise across CNY to just above freezing for areas around and south of Syracuse and the Thruway this afternoon. North of Syracuse though, the cold air will be tough to budge.

The combination of temperatures at or better than freezing for most and lighter, somewhat scattered precipitation through the afternoon into the evening keeping most roads just wet. Some slick spots will linger across the hills of CNY and on side streets north of Syracuse. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid 30s.

TONIGHT-FRIDAY:

Another stronger wave of low pressure will develop on the heels of late Wednesday night’s and today’s messy storm system. This more intense storm will start taking shape later tonight and intensify rapidly as it passes to the east of CNY across Eastern NY/Western New England during the day Friday. The counterclockwise winds around the low will bring in colder air back into central New York via a gusty northwest wind. This will mean any rain or mixed precipitation falling tonight will change back to just snow by early to mid-Friday morning.

We are still keeping a close eye on how quickly this strengthening of the storm takes place and the exact track of the low which will dictate how much precipitation and snow we will see in CNY. The latest guidance is still suggesting another 4 to 8 inches of new snow with locally higher amounts east of Syracuse will fall on Friday. Upwards of a tenth to possibly as much as a quarter inch more of ice accumulation is possible tonight thru early Friday too which will add to the tricky travel.

MOST OF THE ICE ACCUMULATION OCCURS THURSDAY NIGHT AND EARLY FRIDAY

Snowfall rates at times Friday morning after 7 or 8 am through the early afternoon could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour! Travel will likely become difficult once the changeover to snow occurs in the morning right through much of the day Friday.

While the snow will gradually taper to lighter snow later in the afternoon into the evening the wind is picking up and temperatures are dropping through the 20s. Roads will likely become snow covered and slicker during the day Friday and some blowing and drifting Friday afternoon and night will not help plow crews either.

MOST OF THE SNOW ACCUMULATION EXPECTED ABOVE WILL FALL ON FRIDAY

FRIDAY NIGHT:

It will be blustery and very cold Friday night with snow tapering slowly to flurries later Friday night into the start of Saturday. An additional coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow is expected during the night and roads will remain at least somewhat slick. Lows will be in the low teens.