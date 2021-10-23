WATCH: A nice day Sunday before wet weather returns

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY OVERNIGHT:

After midnight the trough of low pressure moves east of Central New York, and we start to see some breaks in the clouds. This should allow temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 30s.

We think as winds line up out of the west overnight some lake effect rain showers are possible due east of Lake Ontario.

SUNDAY:

Sunday isn’t looking too bad either. Some sunshine especially in the Finger Lakes and Syracuse is expected in the morning. If you’re by the Lake Ontario shoreline, there may be a couple lingering showers.

Clouds increase in the afternoon but not before temperatures rise into the upper 50s.

After Sunday evening, however, things start to change.

SUNDAY NIGHT-MONDAY:

Sunday night into Monday we’re keeping an eye on a warm front emerging out of the Tennessee Valley moving northeast. Out ahead of this front is a widespread area of rain that moves over Central New York Sunday night.

We think this steady rain tapers to some drizzle during Monday morning’s commute. After that, we should see at least some breaks in the precipitation, but it stays rather cloudy the rest of the day.

With the break in the rain, we have a shot at getting close to 60 degrees Monday.

The warm front is tied to an area of low pressure that is headed into the Northeast in the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe so we expect another shot of rain Tuesday tapering to showers on Wednesday.

Stay tuned for further details as we analyze new data this weekend.