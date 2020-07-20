WATCH: A nice evening in store for CNY!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Tonight will be partly cloudy and a much more comfy night for sleeping with the low dropping into the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY:

High pressure will settle in from the west and provide us with a nice Tuesday. The sky will feature intervals of sun and it will be more seasonable without the high humidity too. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Clouds will probably increase at least somewhat during the night, especially after midnight ahead of the next weather maker, but it should still be pretty comfortable with lows near 65 for Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY:

An area of low pressure to the northwest will produce more clouds than not and scattered showers and storms across CNY midweek. It will also turn muggier Wednesday with highs in the 80s.

More comfortable air should return later Thursday into Friday behind a cold front. Stay tuned for details.

In case you didn’t know, about one hour after sunset each evening for the next couple of weeks when there are no or very little in the way of clouds near the northwest horizon you should be able to see a comet NEOWISE! Click here for more details.