WATCH: A nice silent night weather wise for Santa

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)



After a cooler Tuesday with highs mainly in the 30s thanks to a northeast flow out of Canada behind the Monday night backdoor cold front temperatures will likely be going back up into the 40s for Christmas.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Some high clouds will be in the sky and it will cool quickly into the 20s this evening so if you will be out and about heading to a church service and or family and friends for dinner/festivities be sure to have the heavier jacket.

OVERNIGHT:

The overnight when Santa is making his rounds with Rudolph and the reindeer it will be nice and quiet under a clear to partly cloudy sky. A frosty chill will greet Santa in CNY as he makes his stops to deliver gifts, but at least it will be smooth sleighing for him! Lows will be in the mid to upper teens.

WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY):

The quiet weather continues into Christmas Day as well. Look for more sunshine with most areas warming to between 40 and 45 degrees which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. The hillier terrain, Tug Hill, Adirondacks and some areas north and east of Syracuse will see a White Christmas, while the city of Syracuse will just have patches of snow.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Although Thursday is likely another dry day, moisture is beginning to return so look for more in the way of clouds.

A weak weather system drops southeast from Canada Thursday night into Friday and should bring us at least a few light rain showers. This could be our first measurable precipitation in a week!