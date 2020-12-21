WATCH: A pretty nice start to winter

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THIS AFTERNOON:

Winter officially started at 5:02 AM across CNY and the Northern Hemisphere as the sun’s direct rays are shining over the Tropic of Capricorn or 23.5 degrees south latitude in the Southern Hemisphere.

The weather will be uneventful to officially start winter with a little sun at times through mid-afternoon! There’s a slight risk for a snow/rain shower towards sunset across the Southern Finger Lakes, but most will stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will thicken this evening in advance of a clipper that will be racing in later tonight with a bit of light snow that will probably mix with rain near Lake Ontario. Unfortunately the clouds rolling in late this afternoon and evening will likely make it tough to view the ‘Great Conjunction’ (Christmas Star) of Jupiter and Saturn about an hour or so after sunset in the southwest sky.

There still could be a few breaks in the clouds and if so maybe you will get lucky to have a view of the two biggest planets in our solar system right next to each other. Click here for more information on this celestial event.

TUESDAY:

In the wake of Monday night’s clipper system, it will turn colder and brisk with some snow showers expected Tuesday. There may be a slushy coating to an inch or so of snow on Tuesday, especially over the hills, but again this will not be anything significant for CNY. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid-30s, but wind chills will be in the 20s.

Midweek looks quiet and fairly mild, but things will turn more active for Christmas Eve day and probably Christmas too. Click here for the latest.