WATCH: A nice summery afternoon with just a spotty shower/storm possible

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

It’s a pretty run-of-the mill summer day in CNY with an isolated risk of afternoon/evening shower/storm or two, a little humid, and highs in the low to mid-80s.

An upper level and weak surface low will be spinning in Southern New England just east of Albany today. What will this mean for us in CNY? Some clouds are building this afternoon as somewhat deeper moisture spins around the low from the northeast and tries to enter the area during the afternoon and evening.

The result will not only be more clouds blending with the sun for the second half of the day, but also the threat for a couple of spotty showers/storms likely popping up.

Best chance for a couple of showers/storms this afternoon/evening will be near and east of Syracuse and I-81.

TONIGHT:

Any spotty showers/storm around this evening will dissipate pretty quickly after sunset. Most of the night will be dry and pleasant with lows dropping close to 60. There will probably be patchy fog developing during the night too.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY:

The upper level and surface low mentioned above will impact us a bit more so Tuesday and Wednesday as it spins a little closer to Central New York.

Our proximity to the low will increase the threat of a few pop-up afternoon and evening showers and storms both Tuesday and Wednesday.

That being said, there will be plenty of dry time both days so if you have outdoor activities planned don’t go canceling them, but definitely keep an eye to the sky and on Live Doppler 9. If you have yet to download the Live Doppler 9 app on your phone/tablet now would be a good time to do so. This way you will have easy access to the radar when you are out and about.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low 80s or so and it will remain a bit muggy too.