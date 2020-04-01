Live Now
Onondaga County COVID-19 Update

WATCH: A pretty nice start April!

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Unfortunately, more clouds will roll in late Wednesday night thanks to wrap around moisture spinning around a large and intense storm off the Northeast coastline. Lows tonight will be in the mid-30s.

THURSDAY:

The above mentioned ocean storm system will retrograde (moving east to west) a bit more across the Canadian Maritimes/North Atlantic Thursday. This will keep us mainly gray Thursday, but it still appears we will be dry. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-40s to near 50 with a pretty stiff, cool breeze too thanks to the tightening pressure gradient between the storm system off the East Coast and high to the northwest.

FRIDAY:

A little trough of low pressure extending out of the ocean storm will flirt with us late Thursday night and Friday before pulling away Friday night into the weekend. This will probably result in clouds continuing to prevail on Friday with hints of sun possible. We can’t even totally rule out a few scattered showers late Thursday night into Friday morning, especially near and east of Syracuse. It will be seasonably cool and breezy with highs in the low 50s to round out the week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Pollen Forecast

Pollen Forecast

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

UV Index

UV Index

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected