WATCH: A pretty nice start April!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Unfortunately, more clouds will roll in late Wednesday night thanks to wrap around moisture spinning around a large and intense storm off the Northeast coastline. Lows tonight will be in the mid-30s.

THURSDAY:

The above mentioned ocean storm system will retrograde (moving east to west) a bit more across the Canadian Maritimes/North Atlantic Thursday. This will keep us mainly gray Thursday, but it still appears we will be dry. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-40s to near 50 with a pretty stiff, cool breeze too thanks to the tightening pressure gradient between the storm system off the East Coast and high to the northwest.

FRIDAY:

A little trough of low pressure extending out of the ocean storm will flirt with us late Thursday night and Friday before pulling away Friday night into the weekend. This will probably result in clouds continuing to prevail on Friday with hints of sun possible. We can’t even totally rule out a few scattered showers late Thursday night into Friday morning, especially near and east of Syracuse. It will be seasonably cool and breezy with highs in the low 50s to round out the week.