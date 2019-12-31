WATCH: A quick burst of snow and rain occurs between 2 and 6 pm

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)





THIS AFTERNOON – NEW YEARS EVE:

Between about 2 and 6 this afternoon/early evening a 20 to 30 minute band/burst of snow mixed with rain/sleet will blow through CNY from west to east. There may even be a bit of thunder snow in spots when this band of snow comes through.

This period of wet snow could produce a quick slushy coating to an inch or so for many in CNY mainly on grassy surfaces. The biggest issue travel-wise will be the lower visibilities found in any burst of snow.

Roads may get a little slick and sloppy in spots, especially secondary streets briefly late this afternoon and early evening. Parking lots and sidewalks will probably be a little icy in spots too.

Over the Tug Hill and Adirondacks as much as a few inches of snow will be possible between mid-afternoon and midnight tonight.

Highs today will be around 40 during the first part of this afternoon, but fall into the low to mid 30s by day’s end.

OVERNIGHT TUESDAY – NEW YEARS DAY:

Most areas of central New York will see little to no snow accumulation heading into the New Year with just a few snow showers and flurries around.

However, heavier lake effect snow will set up east of Lake Ontario New Year’s Eve centered on the Tug Hill Plateau and continue into New Year’s Day. By the end of the day Wednesday 24-hour snow totals of 6-12” are possible in this area with the highest amounts falling over the Tug Hill.

Highs Wednesday will be more seasonable mid to upper 30s, and it will be brisk too. Winds will gust past 20 mph means it actually feels like it is in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

Any lingering lake snow well north of Syracuse will slide farther north and slowly fizzle late Wednesday night, while most areas will be quiet and chilly with lows in the 20s.

On Thursday, we will turn milder once again under some sun as highs warm back into the 40s!