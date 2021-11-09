WATCH: A quick hit of rain overnight for Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

A weak wave of low pressure developing along the cold front slides through the area early Wednesday with a quick hit of rain.

The best chance for rain is now through about 2 or 3 am Wednesday. By sunrise Wednesday and lingering showers are pushing off to our east. Less than a quarter inch of rain is expected overnight.

WEDNESDAY:

After some clouds kick off the day our weather improves very nicely Wednesday. It’s a bit breezy and more seasonable with a mostly sunny sky evolving quickly as the morning progresses as high pressure builds back in. Temperatures should still manage to rise into the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

High pressure slowly slides east of the area late Wednesday night leading to a little breeze come Thursday morning.

It’s a seasonably chilly night with lows bottoming out within a few degrees of 30 for most under a mainly clear sky much of the night and light winds likely leading to a frosty start to Thursday.

On Thursday, the pressure gradient between the area of high pressure sliding farther east of us and a cold front approaching from the west tighten. This will result in a pretty good breeze out of the southeast and should help push temperatures well into the 50s to near 60 Thursday afternoon, despite more clouds than sun.

There’s also a slight chance of a passing shower Thursday thanks to a warm front pushing into the area during the day, but for the most part Thursday is a dry day.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

It’s a breezy/windy and mild Thursday night with some rain and possibly a bit of thunder developing overnight Thursday night. Lows should not drop below 50 with the wind and clouds.

A cold front pushes through Friday morning with rain expected to taper by the midday hours, and we may even see some sun develop during the afternoon. Temperatures should start near 60, but cool through the 50s during the day as cooler air drains in behind the Friday morning cold front passage.