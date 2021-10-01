WATCH: A quick warm up for Central New York to start the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY NIGHT:

High pressure is in charge of our weather overnight. There may be a few clouds and even some patchy fog as temperatures get into the 40s and 50s for lows.

WEEKEND:

Saturday is looking dry for most of the New York State. If you’re planning on being in northern NY and the Adirondacks, it will be cooler with rain likely. Anywhere else, Saturday will be your pick outdoor day! It becomes breezy again but unlike the last few days it is a warm wind with highs in the mid-70s with sun. Enjoy!

If you must hold your plans off until Sunday, you’ll want to get the outdoor activities in during the first half of the day. We have a system working in from the west which will likely bring rain by Sunday afternoon. Despite the clouds and rain most of Central New York should have no problem reaching near 70.

A series of low-pressure systems will ride along a front near us which will keep our weather a little unsettled with rain showers, but also on the milder side for the beginning of the week.