WATCH: A quiet, mild night ahead for CNY, followed by a nice summery day Monday!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

Some drier air continues to build in from the northwest. Our sky will be mainly clear, and temperatures will drop into the 60s.

MONDAY:

With the cold front continuing to move to our south Monday, some slightly less humid air gets ready to move into Central New York. Besides that, there isn’t much change in the air mass compared to Sunday, so we look to head back into the mid-80s with sunshine.

MONDAY NIGHT:

High pressure stays in control of the weather around the region Monday night and provides less humidity too. The end result will be a few clouds and a bit more comfortable weather for sleeping without the AC. Lows drop into the low to mid 60s, but upper 50s in the normally cooler spots of CNY.

TUESDAY:

Another cold front slides in from the north and produces a few showers and storms during the midday and afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

MIDWEEK:

High pressure tries to sneak in from the north and helps clear us out somewhat. It is less humid and a bit cooler with a slight risk of a shower. Highs closer to 80.