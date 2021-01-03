WATCH: A quiet night will be followed by a little snow developing Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-



TONIGHT:

High pressure building in from the west will provide partial clearing as lows drop into the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY:

An upper level low will move into the Northeast with a storm at the surface sliding off the Northeast Coast Sunday afternoon/evening. The intensifying storm sliding off the Northeast Coast will not impact us that much here in CNY, but the weak upper level system will Sunday afternoon and evening.

We are not expecting much snow across Central New York on Sunday, but a slushy coating to an inch or two is possible for most, while 2 to 3 inches may fall in spots across the Southern Finger Lakes, especially across the higher terrain. The snow may mix with a little rain/sleet at times in spots Sunday afternoon too. Highs on Sunday will be near 35.

Main roads Sunday afternoon should stay mainly wet, although could get a little slushy from mid-afternoon through the early evening, especially secondary ones and in the hills south of Syracuse.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Snow showers will taper to a few flurries after 7 or 8 in the evening and there could be a touch of patchy freezing drizzle/mist after midnight in spots. Lows will be close to 30.

MONDAY:

The start of the week looks pretty uneventful, but there probably will be a few snow and rain showers around CNY thanks to some residual moisture lingering. We can’t even rule out a touch of patchy freezing drizzle/mist in the morning, especially across the higher terrain. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s.