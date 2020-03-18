WATCH: A seasonably nice day, sun fades behind afternoon clouds

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure will be in charge yielding plenty of sunshine for at least the start of the day. Highs will warm in the mid to perhaps upper 40s.

Unfortunately, there will be a new low pressure system approaching quickly from the south and west later in the day which will send high and mid-level clouds into CNY during the midday and afternoon hours. This will cause the sun to be filtered and likely ultimately blocked out as Wednesday afternoon progresses.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A quick shot of rain from this fast moving area of low pressure sliding south of CNY will affect the area after 10 or 11 Wednesday night. Lows Wednesday night will be in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY:

After a bit of rain to start Thursday, it will turn drier for the afternoon with even a bit of sun possible. It will also turn breezier as the afternoon progresses. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s for most, but possibly even a little warmer than that across the southwestern Finger Lakes out around Geneva and Penn Yan.

By the way, spring officially starts Thursday night at 11:50 in the evening. For more details on some interesting facts regarding the start of spring in 2020 click here.